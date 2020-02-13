Information wanted on a female accused of throwing a small dog over a bridge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers is looking for information in connection to an animal cruelty case.

According to CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department, a female threw a small dog over a bridge and fled in an unknown direction.

Police say that this happened on Thursday, February 6, around 7:42 a.m. in the Waipahu area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

