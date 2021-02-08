Police identify pedestrian killed in Mountain View collision

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 54-year-old man who died after being hit by a car along Kahikopele Road has been identified as Aaron Sombrio of Mountain View.

It happened at around 7:40 p.m. on Feb. 3.

Big Island police say Sombrio was taken to the hospital after being hit by a 2002 GMC Sonoma pickup truck. The truck was apparently traveling east on Kahikopele Road when it struck Sombrio who was believed to be walking on the roadway.

Sombrio later succumbed to his injuries at Queens Medical Center.

The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a negligent homicide investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has information to contact Acting Sergeant Jared Cabatu at 961-2329 or via email jared.cabatu@hawaiicounty.gov.

Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.