Police identify Pahoa man who died in single-vehicle collision

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police have identified the driver who died in a single-vehicle collision in Puna on Saturday, Sept. 4, as 25-year-old Robert Lively.

The incident happened in the area of Highway 130 and Kaluahine St.

Police determined that the driver lost control of his vehicle and slid off the right shoulder of the road, causing it to roll over. The Pahoa man was the only occupant in the truck. He was found unresponsive under the vehicle and was taken to the Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has information about it should contact Officer Jared Cabatu at 961-2339 or via email Jared.Cabatu@HawaiiCounty.gov.

To make an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 in Hilo.