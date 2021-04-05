Police identify Oahu man who died of apparent drowning in waters off Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 43-year-old man from Hauʿula died of an apparent drowning on Sunday, April 4, in waters off Hanakāpī‘ai Beach in Hā‘ena.

He’s been identified as Jeremy Kanoa Hughes.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

According to a preliminary report, three swimmers were reported to be in distress at around 4:20 p.m. Two of the swimmers were initially bystanders who jumped in the water to assist Hughes, but they could not reach him. They were able to safely return to shore.

Hughes was located at approximately 6 p.m. and was found unresponsive. Multiple attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

He was transported to Wilcox Memorial Center where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.