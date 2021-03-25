Police identify man who died while in custody

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police have identified a man who died in custody on Saturday, March 20, as 29-year-old Charren Ornellas of Hilo.

Police say the man died following a physical altercation with a relative of home owners who’s residence he was allegedly trespassing at the time.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The relative, who was transported to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu in critical condition, is now recovering at Queen’s in stable condition.

Police are still awaiting toxicology and histology results of an autopsy conducted on Ornellas.

Shortly before Ornellas’s altercation with the relative, he was also allegedly involved in a traffic accident which he reportedly fled, attempted car break in and causing damage to a residence he had trespassed onto.

The Hawaii Police Department says additional investigations are also ongoing relative to the associated incidents.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents is encouraged to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at 326-4646 Ext. 238, or via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov. They may also contact the police department’s non-emergency number at 935-3311.