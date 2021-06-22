Police identify man killed in fatal officer-involved shooting in Hilo

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Big Island police say the man who died in an officer-involved shooting on Friday, June 18, 2021 on Kilauea Avenue in Hilo has been identified as 31-year-old Daniel Buckingham.

Police say he has reportedly lived on Hawai’i Island for approximately 1½ years. He has no known permanent address. He is originally from Ann Arbor Michigan.

Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s hurricane preparation page here.

Hawaii County Police say officers were responding to a break-in at a home in Hilo before noon Friday.

Buckingham was hiding in one of the bedrooms of the vacant house.

Officers say they opened fire after he lunged at them with two knives, cutting one of the officers on the arm.

Buckingham was killed after the officer fired his weapon.

The injured officer was taken to Hilo Medical Center in stable condition.

Hawaii county police have released body cam footage from two of the three officers. Police say the third body camera, which was on the police officer who was stabbed, was not activated at the time of the incident.