Police identify man fatally shot in Kona at ‘End of the World’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police have identified the person who died in Tuesday’s shooting as 46-year-old Joey Richmond of Kailua-Kona.

This case has been classified as second degree murder.

On May 25, shortly after 9:30 p.m. police responded to a report of an unresponsive man lying on the ground at Keauhou Kainaliu Beach Road, also known as “End of the World.”

An autopsy confirmed that Richmond died from multiple gunshots wounds to the body. The manner of death has been classified as homicide.

Police ask that anyone who may have information regarding the incident to call Detective Kimmerlyn Makuakane-Jarrell at (808) 326-4646, ext. 262, via email at Kimmerlyn.Makuakane-Jarrell@hawaiicounty.gov or the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call CrimeStoppers at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00.