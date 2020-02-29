Police identify body found near Wainaku

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
big-island-map-1-1_97583

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have identified a body recovered near Wainaku scenic lookout on the Big Island two weeks ago as that of a missing woman.

Megan Funderburk, 24, was reported missing a day before the body was found. Her body was found on Saturday, February 15.

An autopsy determined that Funderburk died after accidentally falling.

Foul play is not suspected.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story