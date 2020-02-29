HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have identified a body recovered near Wainaku scenic lookout on the Big Island two weeks ago as that of a missing woman.
Megan Funderburk, 24, was reported missing a day before the body was found. Her body was found on Saturday, February 15.
An autopsy determined that Funderburk died after accidentally falling.
Foul play is not suspected.
- Police identify body found near Wainaku
- Back to Back: Lancers and Crusaders defend national cheer title
- SandBows embark on first road trip of 2020
- Feds: Kauai Councilman Arthur Brun a danger to the community
- Carl English returns to serve as UH hoops honorary captain for senior night