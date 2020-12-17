Police identify body found in the Kahaualea Natural Area Reserve

VOLCANO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A body that was discovered on a remote trail in the Kahaualea Natural Area Reserve has been identified by police as 27-year-old Kaleo Malama Aaron Cachero of Puna.

Big Island police say two hunters originally found a very decomposed body in the area on Saturday Dec. 12 around 5 p.m.

An autopsy performed on Tuesday, Dec. 15 determined there were no signs of foul play.

Cachero’s family reported him missing on Dec. 3, however, say they have not seen him since mid-September.

Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation which is classified as a coroner’s inquest.

The full autopsy report is pending toxicology results.

If you have any information about this call 935-3311, or Detective Wendall Carter of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 961-2383. You can also email Detective Carter at wendall.carter@hawaiicounty.gov. or contact Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.