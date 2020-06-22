Police: Honolulu man shot on a moped, but doesn’t realize it until later

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have opened a second-degree attempted murder case after a man was found shot on Sunday, June 21, in Honolulu.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 65-year-old man was riding a moped with his friends around 2:30 a.m. At some point, he later realized that he received a gunshot wound to his arm during the ride.

This happened in the Punchbowl area.

The victim reported the incident at a local hospital. He was in good condition.

Police say that there are no known suspects at this time and will continue to investigate.

