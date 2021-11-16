Police homicide investigators look into death at Waimanalo Beach Park

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man is dead after a fight at Waimanalo Beach Park.

It happened on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

The man who died was alive and talking to someone after the fight but he suddenly collapsed, according to witnesses.

Witnesses tell KHON2 people nearby tried to revive him but were unsuccessful.

Homicide investigators were on the scene, according to the Honolulu Police Department. A man was arrested.

No word yet on what the suspect was arrested for and why the men were fighting.