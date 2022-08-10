HONOLULU (KHON2) — After many incidents of reckless driving, speeding and impaired driving, the Hawaii Police Department is planning to conduct a sign waiving event.

Bringing awareness to the recent traffic fatalities on Highway 19, the Hilo Community Policing Section will be partnering with community groups and County Council member Heather Kimball to waive signs along the highway.

This will happen on Tuesday, August 23 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. near mile marker 12 on Highway 19 in Honomu.

During this event they will be emphasizing the importance of driving sober and following the speed limit.

In hopes to represent the importance of safely passing motorists and safe driving.

According to HPD, there were 13 traffic fatalities last year, but this year there has been 25 traffic fatalities.

This is a 92.3% increase in traffic fatalities over one year.

Officers will be conducting more patrols on Highway 19, according to HPD.