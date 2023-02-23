HONOLULU (KHON2) — Albert Ian Schweitzer spent decades behind bars before he was exonerated for the 1991 murder of Dana Ireland.

Today, Thursday, Feb. 23, the Big Island police chief gave us an update on the investigation.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Chief Ben Moszkowicz said a detective is poring through thousands of pages worth of police reports, photos and interviews.

With this new set of eyes, Moszkowicz said they’ve identified at least six people who they want to interview.

“So we’ve never really given up our search. And even when the prosecutors presented the case against Mr.Schweitzer they were really clear that there’s always been this suspect this unidentified male number one suspect who’s out there,” said Moszkowicz.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Moszkowicz said the Hawaii Police Department will use newly available DNA testing to hopefully help solve the case.