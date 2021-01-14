Police, fire crews investigating suspicious package in Kaneohe

File – Honolulu police and fire crews are investigating a suspicious package in Kaneohe that was first reported shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police and fire crews are investigating a suspicious package in Kaneohe that was first reported shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14.

Officers responded to an address near the intersection of Kamehameha Highway, Likelike Highway and Kaneohe Bay Drive after the initial report was made.

The fire department’s bomb squad was contacted after police conducted a preliminary investigation.

Police have not made any road closures. The investigation is ongoing.