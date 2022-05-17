HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Police found a body near the intersection of Palani Road and Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway in Kailua-Kona.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 17.

Police said they got a report of a lifeless body by a tree.

The body was taken to the Hilo Medical Center where the person was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Police said it is 63-year-old resident of Kailua-Kona whose dentity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.