HONOLULU (KHON2) — The FBI is seeking information in the disappearance of a boy who was born in Hawaii.

The FBI said the eight-year-old went missing in June of 2022 in Vancouver, Washington.

According to our sister station KOIN 6, officials said the boy’s family have not provided information to authorities.

“His caregivers at the time I have not been cooperating with authorities when we’re trying to find him,” said Steve Bernd, FBI spokesperson. “They insist that he’s not missing. So that that adds a layer of difficulty to what we’re trying to do. But we believe that he is and we want to know where he is.”

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact your local FBI office or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.