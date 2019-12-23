Police, family, and volunteers head into day three for the search of a missing Hilo child

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been three days since a 6-year-old boy went missing in Hilo, and there’s still no sign of him.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, DOCARE and the Department of Land and Natural Resources stepped in to assist police in the search for Benjamin Rapoza.

“We did air search and ground search again and the ocean has been really rough,” said Lt. Sandor Finkey of the Hawaii Island Police Department’s Area 1 Juvenile Aid Section “We’re continuing the search right now as we speak but we haven’t been able to locate him.”

Lt. Finkey said the groups will make an assessment on whether to continue the search Monday, Dec. 22.

They are hoping for better weather conditions soon.

He said volunteers should continue to search for the boy but to be mindful of ocean conditions.

Benny Rapoza was last seen in Hilo Friday, December 20, at around 3:00 p.m. in the 2100 block of Kalanianaole Avenue.

Hawaii police said that the boy is diagnosed with nonverbal autism.

Police continue to ask anyone with information on Benjamin’s whereabouts or may have seen him in the Keaukaha areas to call the Detective BJ Sagon at (808) 961-8883 or email bobbie-jo.sagon@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.