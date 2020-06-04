Police: Driver who died at scene of crash in Hilo, identified

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man who died from injuries in a two-car crash in Hilo on Thursday morning, June 2, has been identified, according to the Hawaii Police Department.
Officials say that he was identified as 65-year-old Charles K. Makanui Jr. of Kona.
Police say that he was turning onto Kaumana Drive when his SUV was struck by a semi-truck.
He died at the scene.
The truck driver was injured and was taken to the hospital. As a result of the incident, police have opened a negligent homicide investigation.
They’re asking that anyone who may have witnessed or have any information regarding the incident to contact Officer Clifford Antonio of the Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit at (808) 961-2339.
This is the 9th traffic fatality in 2020 compared to nine at this time in 2019.
