Police: Driver who died at scene of crash in Hilo, identified

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man who died from injuries in a two-car crash in Hilo on Thursday morning, June 2, has been identified, according to the Hawaii Police Department.

Officials say that he was identified as 65-year-old Charles K. Makanui Jr. of Kona.

Police say that he was turning onto Kaumana Drive when his SUV was struck by a semi-truck.

He died at the scene.

The truck driver was injured and was taken to the hospital. As a result of the incident, police have opened a negligent homicide investigation.

They’re asking that anyone who may have witnessed or have any information regarding the incident to contact Officer Clifford Antonio of the Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit at (808) 961-2339.

This is the 9th traffic fatality in 2020 compared to nine at this time in 2019.

