Police describe wanted murder suspect believed to be involved in death of man on H1 Freeway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s

help in identifying a man who is wanted on suspicion of murder for his alleged involvement in an altercation on the H-1 Freeway that left a 50-year-old man dead.

It happened on Sunday, March 7, at approximately 3 a.m.

Honolulu CrimeStoppers say police responded to a call of a vehicle that was parked in the middle of the freeway eastbound between the Kapolei and Kunia off-ramp. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man in the driver’s seat of a black Dodge Caravan with traumatic injuries.

The driver was transported to the hospital where a pronouncement of death was

made.

HPD says they believe the victim had been involved in an altercation with the suspect, which lead to his death.

The suspect, who had apparently fled the scene, is described as a 6-foot tall African American man with black or brown dreadlocks. He is said to be in his 20s and has a slim build. Police say the suspect was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and driving a silver or grey colored four-door vehicle.

They’re asking for the public’s help to share any information with CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.