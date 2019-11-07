Police continue with enhanced traffic enforcement efforts on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police assigned to be in place for the TMT protestor blockade and encampment on Mauna Kea access road continued the stepped-up traffic enforcement efforts on Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200), which began on (August 15).

The continuing efforts of police during the new weeklong period covering last Thursday (October 31) to date have resulted in the issuance of an additional 358 traffic citations and two suspects arrested for six offenses. The 358 citations were categorized as follows:

Speeding (163)

Excessive Speeding (1)

Seatbelt (38)

Child Restraint (3)

Cellular Phone/Electronic device (2)

Tint (6)

No Driver’s License (10)

No Insurance (15)

Unsafe vehicle (9)

Other moving violation (8)

No License plate (8)

Regulatory (95)

Parking (0)

The six arrested offenses were categorized as follows:

Contempt/Failure to appear warrants (5)

No Insurance (1)

The combined total of the 12-week long Daniel K. Inouye Highway enhanced traffic enforcement efforts by Hawaiʻi Police Department stands at 6273 citations issued and 60 persons arrested for 110 offenses.

The effort will continue for the duration of the ongoing protest situation to promote the safety of motorists and pedestrians alike.