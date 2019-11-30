Police continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting near KTA Super Stores

HAWAII (KHON2) — Police on the Big Island continue to investigate a shooting that involved two police officers.

It happened around 1 p.m. near the KTA Super Stores in Hilo. Police say that two officers fired at a female suspect who tried to hit the officers with her truck.

Witnesses say that they heard several gunshots as police officers chased the woman down.

The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Tearon Pacheco-Fernandez, who is known to frequent Puna and Hilo.

She’s 4-feet and 9 inches tall, 110 pounds with medium-length black hair.

She’s wanted on two outstanding warrants and in connection to another similar incident in which she allegedly rammed an unmarked police vehicle.