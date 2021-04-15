Police continue search for man suspected of terroristic threatening

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who is wanted for a $50,000 Grand Jury Bench Warrant.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are continuing their search for a suspect who is wanted on suspicion of terroristic threatening and a $50,000 grand jury bench warrant.

Police helicopters and the SWAT team began their search for Brae Sales in the Kahaluu area on Wednesday, April 14.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Sales is described as 5-foot-7 and weighs approximately 153 lbs. He is Hawaiian and has black hair and brown eyes.

According to CrimeStoppers, Sales has 13 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Kaneohe area.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may also send anonymous web tips online or via the P3 Tips App.