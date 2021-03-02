Police continue search for escaped Big Island woman

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police are once again seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 24-year-old woman who escaped from police custody in February.

Police say the woman, identified as Kelia Dallas Armstrong of Pahoa, was last seen in the Pahoa area on Feb. 15. Armstrong is wanted for an outstanding warrant, as well as terroristic threatening, theft, and escape.

She is described as being 5-foot-1, weighing approximately 110 pounds, with long blonde straight hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion,. Armstrong was last seen wearing a bluish-green sport top and black pants.

Police ask anyone with information on Armstrong’s whereabouts to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at 935-3311, Detective Jeremy Kubojiri of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 961- 2378 or email at Jeremy.Kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov. You may also contact Lieutenant Rio Amon-Wilkins at 961-2252 or email at Rio.Amon-Wilkins@hawaiicounty.gov.