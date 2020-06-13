Police: Confirm remains found on Chad Daybell’s property are the missing children

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Rexburg Police Department said that the remains found on Chad Daybell’s property on Tuesday were those of the missing children.
The medical examiner’s office did an autopsy and a positive identification was made.
The medical examiner confirms that the bodies were those of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.
Daybell was arrested Tuesday, June 9 after a search of his Idaho home turned up human remains.
Law enforcement agencies found the remains near a burn pit behind a red dam.
He was charged with destruction, alteration and concealment of evidence. He had a court appearance on Wednesday, June 10.
The children have been missing since September.
Their mother, Lori Vallow, and Chad Daybell spent several months on Kauai before Vallow was extradited to Idaho in March. She’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing next month.
