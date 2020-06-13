Police: Confirm remains found on Chad Daybell’s property are the missing children

FILE – This combination of undated file photos released by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children show missing children Joshua Vallow, left, and Tylee Ryan. Investigators returned Tuesday, June 9, 2020 to search the Idaho home of a man with ties to the mysterious disappearance of the two children who haven’t been seen since last year. It’s the second search of Chad Daybell’s home in a case that has vexed investigators for months and attracted worldwide attention. Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Ryan, 17, haven’t been seen since September, and police say both Chad and Lori Daybell lied to investigators about the childrens’ whereabouts. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children via AP, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Rexburg Police Department said that the remains found on Chad Daybell’s property on Tuesday were those of the missing children.

The medical examiner’s office did an autopsy and a positive identification was made.

The medical examiner confirms that the bodies were those of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Daybell was arrested Tuesday, June 9 after a search of his Idaho home turned up human remains.

Law enforcement agencies found the remains near a burn pit behind a red dam.

He was charged with destruction, alteration and concealment of evidence. He had a court appearance on Wednesday, June 10.

The children have been missing since September.

Their mother, Lori Vallow, and Chad Daybell spent several months on Kauai before Vallow was extradited to Idaho in March. She’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing next month.

