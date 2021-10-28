Police concerned about rise in deadly crashes: ‘There’s far too many people dying on the roads’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As the Halloween weekend approaches, police departments across the state are seeing a spike in deadly crashes. Now, a mother still mourning the loss of her son is sharing her message ahead of the weekend.

On Sunday, May 30, 17-year-old Kahiau Hill was killed when the car he was a passenger in crashed on Maui. Police said the car was speeding and alcohol may have been a factor. Now, Kahiau’s mother hopes no family has to go through the same tragedy.

A week before the crash, the family celebrated one of Kahiau’s biggest accomplishments: graduating from Lahainaluna High School.

“It was just so sudden; I remember just feeling hurt and couldn’t understand what happened,” Dane Sadang, mother of Kahiau Hill killed in the crash.

Kahiau’s mother is now turning that pain into action by carrying on his legacy with a new purpose.

“They felt that it would be a good partnership if our family joined the MPD and continued to send the message to the community about impaired driving and making choices before you get into any vehicle if you guys are under the influence,” Sadang explained.

In 2021, Maui police have made 478 impaired driving arrests, compared to 417 this same time in 2020.

“There’s far too many people dying on the roads,” said Lt. William Hankins of the Maui Police Department.

“In Maui County, we’re up 133% from fatal crashes this time last year, and it’s completely unacceptable. We’re tired of knocking on doors and delivering news that somebody is never coming home again because someone was selfish or has been driving impaired.” Lt. William Hankins of the Maui Police Department

Fatal crashes in 2021 on Hawaii Island are almost double the number from 2020. The department will be increasing DUI checkpoints ahead of the Halloween weekend.

“We haven’t had those for quite some time, because of the pandemic,” said Maj. Ken Quiocho of the Hawaii Police Department. “There were some restrictions placed on us with that, but we are going to be doing that this weekend. So, we’ll be out in force making sure our highways are safe and that people stay safe.”

Honolulu police will also have additional officers working in Waikiki on Halloween night, which is one of their busiest shifts of the year.

Before the celebrations begin this weekend, Kahiau’s family is urging the public to remember people’s actions can change someone else’s life.

“The repercussions of drinking and driving affect family, friends and the community with such a burden, and I just want the community to play their part and be more cautious for the sake of everyone during this holiday season,” Sadang explained.