Police classify fiery crash into an Ewa rail pillar as murder

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are now classifying Wednesday’s fiery crash in Ewa that killed two people as murder.
According to the Honolulu Police Department, the driver intentionally drove into a rail pillar, killing both people and a dog in the car.
This happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday morning on October 2, along Farrington Highway near Old Fort Weaver road.
The medical examiner has not yet released the names of the two people killed.
