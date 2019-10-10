Police classify fiery crash into an Ewa rail pillar as murder

Local News
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are now classifying Wednesday’s fiery crash in Ewa that killed two people as murder.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the driver intentionally drove into a rail pillar, killing both people and a dog in the car.

This happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday morning on October 2, along Farrington Highway near Old Fort Weaver road.

The medical examiner has not yet released the names of the two people killed.

