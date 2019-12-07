Police classify body found in Orchid Isle Estates as murder

HAWAII (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police have identified the male victim whose body was found dead on Wednesday, December 4, in the Orchid Isle Estates subdivision in Puna.

He has been identified as 75-year-old Shingo Honda.

On Wednesday evening, December 4, at around 7:18 p.m., Puna patrol officers responded to the subdivision for a report of a missing elderly male. A short time later, officers located the male’s deceased body several hundred yards from the residence.

On Friday morning, December 6, an autopsy was performed and Honda was subsequently identified through fingerprints.

Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation. It has been classified as a murder.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Todd Pataray at (808) 961-2382 or todd.pataray@hawaiicounty.gov.