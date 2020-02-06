Police: Chinatown robbery lands accused teen behind bars

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a Chinatown robbery that happened on February 4, around 3:25 p.m.
According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 19-year-old man threatened to use a knife against a 20-year-old man in an attempt to get his property.
Police were later notified and the suspect was arrested in the area of 280 North King Street around 4:10 p.m. for robbery in the first degree.
The teen remains in police custody, pending investigation.
