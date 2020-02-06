Police: Chinatown robbery lands accused teen behind bars

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
hpd honolulu police patrol car badge generic_168730

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a Chinatown robbery that happened on February 4, around 3:25 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 19-year-old man threatened to use a knife against a 20-year-old man in an attempt to get his property.

Police were later notified and the suspect was arrested in the area of 280 North King Street around 4:10 p.m. for robbery in the first degree.

The teen remains in police custody, pending investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story