Police chief missing from commission meeting, cites slow recovery after medical procedure

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police commissioners gathered for their bi-monthly meeting on Wednesday, May 5.

Chief Susan Ballard was absent again and instead sent a letter that was read out loud.

Chief Ballard thanked the public for their good wishes as she prepares to retire in June, and explained the reason for her absence through her letter.

Ballard wrote that she recently underwent a medical procedure and her recovery has been slower than anticipated.

“I continue to come to work and attend to as many duties as I can. I’ve also begun transitioning the assistance chiefs to take over the remaining duties, as they will be the ones helping to run the department as you select the next chief.” Letter from Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard

The Department also outline its protocols when there is an officer-involved shooting in Wednesday’s meeting.

Lt. Brandon Nakasone said he could not comment on the Nuuanu incident involving Lindani Myeni because it is an active investigation.