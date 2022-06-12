HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said a male suspect was arrested for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle on Friday.

Police said they saw the 46-year-old suspect operating a stolen vehicle at around 2:45 p.m. in Nanakuli. He was then located and arrested by 4:23 p.m. after a brief foot pursuit.

The male also had a $20,000 warrant for probation revocation for violating the terms of his felony probation.

He remains in custody pending investigation.