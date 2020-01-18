Police charged Pahoa man accused of robbing guests

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police charged a 31-year-old Pahoa man in connection to a robbery that happened on January 12 in Nanawale.

Police identified the individual arrested and charged as Lawrence K. Botelho.

On January 12 before 10:00 p.m., Puna Patrol officers were assigned to meet with a couple at the intersection of Nanawale Boulevard and Highway 132. Upon contacting the couple, officers learned they were visiting from Canada. The couple reported that earlier in the day, they were at Kahena Beach Park. While there, they were contacted by a man who later offered to show them around the area. He later invited them to his residence for dinner and offered to let them stay there. Later on, while at the residence, the man threatened the couple with a knife and took some of their personal belongings.

On Monday morning, January 13, at 10:30 a.m. Botelho was arrested at a residence on Silversword Court in Ainaloa. He was still in possession of some of the stolen property.

After conferring with county prosecutors, police charged Botelho with first-degree robbery. His bail was set at $50,000.

Police remind residents and visitors to exercise caution and good judgment when contacted by individuals they are not familiar with, and to secure their vehicles and do not leave items of value in them.

Also, to report any suspicious activity to the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.