Police charge woman with auto thefts after recovering stolen vehicle in South Kona

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have charged a 28-year-old woman of Kailua-Kona in connection with two auto thefts on the Big Island.

Brenda Lee Jose was charged on Friday with two counts of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, one count each of robbery in the second degree, and violating the terms and conditions of probation.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

On Wednesday, May 5, police responded to a sighting of a stolen vehicle in the area of Nāpō‘opo‘o in South Kona at approximately 1 p.m. The 2020 Ford sport utility vehicle was located on Haku Nui Road. Police said it had been stolen from a residence on Auhili Loop in Waikoloa on May 2.

Police located Jose hiding on a nearby property and took her into custody for an outstanding warrant of arrest and suspicion of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.

Detectives later discovered that in February, Jose had entered into a residence on Nohoana Street and threatened the occupant before removing a vehicle from the property. The vehicle was recovered on March 2 in the Hilo area.

Jose’s bail was set at $47,000. She is scheduled to make her first court appearance on Monday, May 10, in Kona District Court.