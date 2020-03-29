Police charge man suspected of threatening victim with scissors in Makiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police charged a 27-year-old man in connection to an incident that happened in the Makiki area on March 27 around 3:25 p.m.
According to the Honolulu Police Department, Aidan Kozlovich threatened a 59-year-old man with a pair of scissors.
Officers later located him on 1234 S. Beretania Street at 3:45 p.m. and arrested him for first-degree terroristic threatening.
Kozlovich’s case was reclassified and he was charged with harassment. His bail has been set at $1,000.
