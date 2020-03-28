Police charge man suspected of stabbing woman and her child to death in Ewa Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man in connection to a stabbing that left a woman and her infant son dead has been charged.

The pair was found dead early Thursday morning, March 26, at the Sun Rise complex in Ewa Beach. Police say that a friend found the victims and called 911.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, 21-year-old Kendall Ramsey took off and crashed into another vehicle off Kunia Road. He and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Ramsey was charged on March 27 with one count of murder in the first degree, two counts of murder in the second degree, and one count of attempted murder in the second degree.

According to police, the attempted murder charge is for the car collision off Kunia Road.

Ramsey remains in police custody. His bail has been set at $2,000,000.