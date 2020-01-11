Police charge man accused of Kapolei store robbery

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man was charged in connection to a robbery in the Kapolei commercial area on January 10.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a man entered a store and took property on January 9, around 7:48 a.m. When an employee confronted the suspect, the man took out a knife and threatened the employee.

The suspect left the store and fled on foot.

Police checked for the suspect in the area, but the man could not be found.

It wasn’t until 5:15 p.m. that the suspect was found, identified and arrested without incident.

He now faces charges for robbery in the first degree on $20,000 bail.