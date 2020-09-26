Police charge 18-year-old suspect in connection to Chinatown purse snatching

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man accused of body-slamming an elderly woman before taking her purse has been charged with second-degree robbery.
Micah Toro remains in custody on $25,000 dollars bail.
Police say he is the man seen in the surveillance video taken on the afternoon of Sept. 18 near the Chinatown Cultural Plaza.
The 67-year-old victim told KHON2 she was out running errands when the incident happened.
