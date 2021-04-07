Police charge 1 suspect arrested in connection with Moiliili police-involved shooting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police have charged the 22-year-old arrested in connection with the police-involved shooting on Monday, April 5, on suspicion of unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.

The 18-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder was released on Wednesday, April 7, pending investigation.

They were among a group of teenagers taken into custody Monday following a violent crime spree that spanned multiple days and locations.

The spree resulted in a police chase that ended near the intersection of Kalakaua Avenue and Philips Street, where the stolen vehicle the suspects were in crashed into a canal.

One of the suspects — a 16-year-old boy — died as a result of the incident.