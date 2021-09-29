Police capture 2 inmates at Hilo bus terminal after they escape HCCC

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials reported two inmates from the Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC) were found and arrested after they apparently escaped the facility on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

According to police, the inmates were identified as 23-year-old Jaymeson Kaimana Makio of Honoka‘a and 21-year-old Camilo Darien Moreno of Holualoa.

Both inmates were unaccounted for at around 3:30 a.m. and were not seen since about 2 a.m. Wednesday. Hawaii police searched the area around HCCC and downtown Hilo. Officials said the inmates were then located at the Mooheau Bus Terminal in Hilo.

Officials reported Moreno was awaiting trial for offenses involving robbery, assault and theft. Moreno was also awaiting trial for probation violations.

Their escape is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Area I Criminal Investigation Section Detective Scotty Aloy at (808) 961-2375 or email him at scotty.aloy@hawaiicounty.gov.