HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s not your usual request of help from Big Island police.

Instead of a person or a vehicle, Hawaii County police need help to identify a blue lanyard. Officials say that it was recovered in a vehicle that was located in Hilo.

(COURTESY OF HPD)

Police didn’t provide any details surrounding the object.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Edward Lewis of South Kohala Patrol at (808) 887-3080 or email at Edward.Lewis@hawaiicounty.gov.