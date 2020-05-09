Police: Big Island man faces charges after pistol, drugs found in car

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police charged a 33-year-old Pepeekeo man in connection with drug and firearms offenses stemming from an incident on Wednesday afternoon on May 6 in Hilo.

Police identified the individual as Glen D. Phillips-Panui.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., Wednesday afternoon, South Hilo Patrol officers were conducting beat checks at Malama Park on Mamaki Street in Hilo. As officers entered the parking lot, a dark-colored sedan with dark tint began to leave the area.

Officers stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation.

When officers contacted the driver, he appeared to be fidgeting and tried to conceal something near his legs. Officers then observed a pistol affixed below the steering column area. Phillips-Panui was ordered out of the vehicle and arrested for Place to Keep Pistol. The vehicle was recovered as evidence and towed to the South Hilo Police station.

Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section obtained a search warrant for the vehicle. The search yielded an unregistered loaded 9MM pistol, 9MM ammunition, approximately 3.4 grams of methamphetamine, a minute amount of marijuana, and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.

After conferring with prosecutors, Phillips-Panui was charged with Place to Keep Pistol/Revolver, Carrying or Possessing a Loaded Firearm on Highway, two counts of Place to Keep Ammunition, and third-degree Promotion of a Dangerous Drug. His bail was set at $13,000.00

Phillips-Panui made his initial court appearance on Friday afternoon, May 8, in South Hilo District Court.