NORTH KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii County police reported speed may have been a factor in a single-vehicle collision that killed a 27-year-old man in North Kona.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, on Māmalahoa Highway (Highway 190) south of mile marker 17 on the Big Island.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, the man was driving a pickup truck in the northbound direction when he was unable to safely navigate through a curve in the road, causing him to cross over the double solid yellow lines.

Then, police reported the vehicle hit a rock wall, overturned in the lava field and caught on fire. The driver was taken to the Kona Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead at approximately 1:16 a.m. Friday, April 1.

Hawaii County police added that this is the 12th traffic fatality in 2022 compared to seven at the same time in 2021.

If anyone has any information or may have witnessed this accident, contact Officer Adam Roberg at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229 or email at adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300.