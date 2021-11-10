Two arrested as police continue investigation at home of missing Waimanalo girl, Isabella Kalua

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) arrested two people at Isabella Kalua’s adoptive parents’ Waimanalo home Wednesday morning.

HPD investigators have made two arrests in connection with the Isabella Kalua case. A news conference will be held this afternoon at the HPD’s main station. #HonoluluPD #cchnl — Honolulu Police (@honolulupolice) November 10, 2021

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Six-year-old Kalua, aka Ariel Sellers, was reported missing on Sept. 12, at her adoptive parents’ Waimanalo home on Puha Street.

For two months, Honolulu Police did not have not enough evidence to point out what happened to her and why there were no answers to how she went missing.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are also at the home.

The Honolulu police are still investigating and a press conference will be held at a later time.