Two arrested as police continue investigation at home of missing Waimanalo girl, Isabella Kalua

Local News

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) arrested two people at Isabella Kalua’s adoptive parents’ Waimanalo home Wednesday morning.

Six-year-old Kalua, aka Ariel Sellers, was reported missing on Sept. 12, at her adoptive parents’ Waimanalo home on Puha Street.

For two months, Honolulu Police did not have not enough evidence to point out what happened to her and why there were no answers to how she went missing.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are also at the home.

The Honolulu police are still investigating and a press conference will be held at a later time.

