Police asking for public’s help in locating bank robbery suspect

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are asking for your help finding a bank robbery suspect.

Wednesday afternoon, a man walked into the First Hawaiian Bank on Kapahulu Avenue handed the teller a note and pulled out a gun.

He then took off with some cash.

The suspect is described as 5′ 2″ to 5′ 4″ and around 140 to 160 lbs.

He has a tear drop tattoo next to both eyes.

We’re told he wore a gray hoodie with black and white stripes and dark pants. He was also wearing a black and white New York Yankees hat with a backpack.

Anyone with information, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.

