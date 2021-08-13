Police ask for public’s help to locate wanted Puna man

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Island Police are seeking the public’s help to find Larry Kalei Kamalii Jr., who is considered armed and dangerous.

The 39-year-old Puna man is wanted for an outstanding traffic warrant, as well as for questioning in connection to a criminal investigation.

According to police, Kamalii is around 5-foot-7, has black hair and brown eyes and weighs about 200 pounds.

Police urge the public to not approach Kamalii and to contact the police immediately.

Those with information regarding Kamalii’s location should call the police at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Wendall Carter of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2383.