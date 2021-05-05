Police ask for help with investigation into rash of fires in Lanai City

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department announced that 10 brush fires have reportedly occurred through Lanai City between September 5, 2020 and May 2, 2021.

The fires appeared to have been purposely set.

Police said one incident started with a small cloth-like material and an accelerant.

The only damages reported have been to grass and open fields. However, the fires have been close to town that could bring potential damage to homes.

With dry season approaching, the high risk for even bigger fires is probable. Lanai also has limited resources to fight fires, and it takes time for Maui and Oahu crews to arrive.

Police are asking the public to come forward with any information regarding these fires. Contact the Lanai Police Station at 808-565-8388.