HONOLULU (KHON) — The Hawaii Police Department reported a hit-and-run on Sunday, July 24 on Kuakini Highway in North Kona and are now asking the public for more information after a female pedestrian was killed.

HPD responded to a 911 call around 4:21 a.m. and stated that a vehicle was heading north on Kuakini Highway when they hit a woman who was in the northbound lanes.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Police officials said that the driver left the scene without checking on the woman.

Officers later determined that two vehicles may have been involved in the crash. HPD found debris from a 2017-2020 KIA Niro and a 2013-2016 Chevrolet Malibu.

The woman was described to be wearing dark attire and was not at a marked and designated crosswalk.

The woman was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where she was later pronounced dead around 8:30 a.m.

Police are asking the public to check any home or business surveillance camera footage for the above vehicles between 3:30 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 24. As well as to look for possible damage on the drivers side front fender and bumper.

HPD reminds the public that failure to provide assistance when a person is killed in a traffic collision is a Class “B” felony that could lead up to 10 years in prison and $25,000 in fines, under section 291C-14 of Hawaii Revised Statutes.

A negligent homicide investigation was opened by the Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision can contact Officer Len Hamakado at 808-326-4646 Ext. 229 or send an email at len.hamakado@hawaiicounty.gov.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

If you would like to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be able to receive a $1,000 reward.