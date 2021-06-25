Police arrest woman in illegal game room bust in Ward area

Courtesy: Honolulu Police Department

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police arrested a 64-year-old woman during an illegal game room bust in the Ward area on Wednesday, June 23. She was arrested for promoting and possessing gambling devices.

Nearly a dozen gambling machines and cash were seized in the game room.

The search warrant was executed by the District 1 Crime Reduction Unit with the assistance of the Narcotics/Vice and Specialized Services Divisions.

Call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at 723-3933 to report illegal gambling.

