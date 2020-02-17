Police arrest two men accused of stealing items from a man’s bag

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police arrested two men in connection to a robbery in the Chinatown area on February 15 around 6:29 p.m.
Police officials say that two men, 37 and 32, threatened to use force while searching and removing things from a 38-year-old man’s bag.
Both men were later located that same day just before 7 p.m. and were arrested for robbery in the second degree.
The two suspects will remain in police custody, pending investigation.
