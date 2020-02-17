Police arrest two men accused of stealing items from a man’s bag

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
chinatown-honolulu-police_196391

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police arrested two men in connection to a robbery in the Chinatown area on February 15 around 6:29 p.m.

Police officials say that two men, 37 and 32, threatened to use force while searching and removing things from a 38-year-old man’s bag.

Both men were later located that same day just before 7 p.m. and were arrested for robbery in the second degree.

The two suspects will remain in police custody, pending investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story