Police arrest three in connection to Iwilei hardware store theft

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police (HPD) arrested three individuals for allegedly stealing power equipment from an Iwilei hardware store.

It happened around 12 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22.

Officers reported observing a rental truck illegally parked on the sidewalk.

Police say they approached the vehicle and upon closer look saw what appeared to be three new and partially-wrapped wood chippers. It was at this time that three occupants in the vehicle attempted to flee the scene, but were quickly detained.

The 32 and 33-year-old males along with a 38-year-old female were arrested for second-degree theft.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional details are available at this time.