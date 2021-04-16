Police arrest suspect wanted for terroristic threatening after 2-day search in Windward Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have arrested a suspect wanted for terroristic threatening after searching for two days in Windward Oahu.

Brae Sales was also wanted for a $50,000 grand jury bench warrant.

Police helicopters and the SWAT team began their search for Sales in the Kahaluu area on Wednesday, April 14.

Sales was arrested on Thursday, April 15, at approximately 11:26 p.m. in Kahaluu.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may also send anonymous web tips online or via the P3 Tips App.